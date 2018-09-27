Prep girls
METRO
Meskwaki Settlement School def. Waterloo Christian 25-14, 25-16, 25-6
Collins-Maxwell def. Valley Lutheran 25-18, 25-9, 25-4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty def. Clear Creek-Amana 26-28, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9
AREA
Clayton Ridge (Guttenberg) def. Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 25-18, 25-11, 25-19
Hudson def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-20, 25-21, 25-3
Janesville def. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
St. Ansgar def. Nashua-Plainfield 26-24, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19
Starmont (Arlington) def. North Linn (Troy Mills) 25-13, 25-22, 25-13
Tripoli def. Dunkerton 25-9, 25-12, 25-11
West Central (Maynard) def. Kee (Lansing) 25-9, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Janesville 24-3, 2. LeMars Gehlen 20-3, 3. Holy Trinity 20-0, 4. Starmont (Arlington) 12-5, 5. Tripoli 12-6, 6. North Tama (Traer) 18-5, 7. Montezuma 16-6, 8. East Mills 20-4, 9. Edgewood-Colesburg 17-7, 10. New London 12-6, 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-5, 12. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 11-7, 13. Central Elkader 17-6, 14. Southeast Warren 18-6, 15. Akron-Westfield 12-5.
Class 2A -- 1. Grundy Center 27-1, 2. Dyersville Beckman 31-0, 3. Western Christian (Hull) 21-2, 4. Sidney 26-2, 5. Unity Christian 13-4, 6. Tri-Center (Neola) 19-6, 7. Dike-New Hartford 23-9, 8. Treynor 16-6, 9. Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-4, 10. Durant 13-5, 11. South Hamilton (Jewell) 21-3, 12. Van Buren 22-3, 13. Wilton 21-3, 14. Hudson 22-5, 15. Cherokee 21-5.
Class 3A -- 1. Carroll Kuemper 30-1, 2. Tipton 22-2, 3. Center Point-Urbana 18-9, 4. Solon 13-6, 5. MOC-Floyd Valley 17-5, 6. Osage 14-4, 7. Camanche 19-3, 8. Davenport Assumption 17-3, 9. New Hampton 20-0, 10. West Liberty 17-3, 11. Red Oak 11-9, 12. Mount Vernon 14-9, 13. Iowa Falls-Alden 17-3, 14. Humboldt 21-2, 15. Shenandoah 14-4.
Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 22-3, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 19-3, 3. Independence 22-2, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 23-1, 5. Dubuque Wahlert 15-6, 6. Pella 17-4. 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 22-6, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 19-2, 9. West Delaware (Manchester) 22-7, 10. Clinton 15-7, 11. Sioux City Heelan 16-6, 12. Iowa City Liberty 11-9, 13. North Scott (Eldridge) 14-9, 14. Clear Creek-Amana 14-7, 15. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 14-11.
Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 29-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 23-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 25-3, 4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18-3, 5. Linn-Mar (Marion) 20-6, 6. Ankeny 23-10, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 18-9, 8. Urbandale 15-8, 9. Waukee 16-11, 10. Pleasant Valley 14-5, 11. Indianola 16-9, 12. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 22-6, 13. Southeast Polk (Runnells) 13-5, 14. Iowa City High 13-8, 15. Johnston 9-8.
