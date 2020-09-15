Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Waterloo East, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16
Waterloo West def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 25-23, 24-26,16-25, 25-21, 15-9
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Dubuque Senior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-20
Linn-Mar def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-12
AREA
Central Springs def. Rockford 25-3, 25-5, 25-7
Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-13, 25-14, 25-9
Dike-New Hartford def. Denver25-11, 25-11, 25-21
West Delaware def. Solon 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Saint Ansgar def. West Fork 25-10, 25-6. 25-7
New Hampton def. Crestwood 22-25, 25-10, 25-10, 25-22
Turkey Valley def. North Fayette-Valley 25-8, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12
Wapsie Valley def. Jesup 24-26, 18-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-11
BCLUW def. AGWSR 14-25, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-13
Decorah def. Charles City 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11
Waukon def. MFL Mar-Mac 26-16, 25-15, 25-23
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Grand View Christian 25-9, 25-14, 25-19
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Grundy Center 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
South Hardin def. East Marshall 25-14, 25-18, 25-13
Dunkerton def. Clarksville 25-8, 25-14, 25-8
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Oelwein 25-7, 25-11, 25-7
Union def. Hudson 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22
