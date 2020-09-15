 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Volleyball clip art

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Washington, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Waterloo East, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16

Waterloo West def.  Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 25-23, 24-26,16-25, 25-21, 15-9

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier def.  Dubuque Senior, 25-14, 25-11, 25-20

Linn-Mar def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-12

AREA

Central Springs def.  Rockford 25-3, 25-5, 25-7

Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-13, 25-14, 25-9

Dike-New Hartford def.  Denver25-11, 25-11, 25-21

West Delaware def. Solon 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Saint Ansgar def. West Fork 25-10, 25-6.  25-7

New Hampton def. Crestwood 22-25, 25-10, 25-10, 25-22

Turkey Valley def. North Fayette-Valley 25-8, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12

Wapsie Valley def. Jesup 24-26, 18-25, 25-12, 25-12, 15-11

BCLUW def. AGWSR 14-25, 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-13

Decorah def. Charles City 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11

Waukon def. MFL Mar-Mac 26-16, 25-15, 25-23

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Grand View Christian 25-9, 25-14, 25-19

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Grundy Center 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

South Hardin def. East Marshall 25-14, 25-18, 25-13

Dunkerton def. Clarksville 25-8, 25-14, 25-8

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Oelwein 25-7, 25-11, 25-7

Union def. Hudson 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News