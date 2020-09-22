Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Columbus def. Jesup 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16
Don Bosco def. Waterloo Christian 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Ottumwa 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Dubuque Hempstead def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18
Linn-Mar def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-22, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16
AREA
Hudson def. Aplington-Parkersburg 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15
Dike-New Hartford def. Hudson, 25-20, 25-14, 27-25
Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-17, 25-17, 25-12
Decorah def. New Hampton 25-15, 11-25, 25-19, 25-13
Union def. Jesup 25-11, 25-17, 25-14
Grundy Center def. East Marshall 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
West Central def. Turkey Valley 25-21, 14-25, 25-20, 25-9
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
Saint Ansgar def. Rockford 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
West Delaware def. Maquoketa 31-29, 25-22, 25-12
Charles City def. Crestwood 25-19, 25-13, 25-23
Denver def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 19-25, 26-28, 25-14, 25-17, 15-9
Oelwein def. Waukon 15-25, 25-21, 26-28, 27-25, 17-15
Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 25-17, 25-15, 25-15
South Hardin def. AGWSR 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8
Clayton Ridge def. South Winneshiek 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17
Tripoli def. Dunkerton 19-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10
