Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

Prep

Saturday’s results

Center Point-Urbana Invitational (At Cedar Falls)

Davenport Assumption def. Cedar Falls 25-18, 21-25, 15-11

Davenport Assumption def. Columbus 25-21, 25-16

Davenport Assumption def.  Waterloo West 25-22, 25-16

Cedar Falls def. Columbus 25-23, 25-12

Cedar Falls def. West 25-16, 25-13

AREA

BCLUW def. Collins-Maxwell 21-8, 21-112

BCLUW def. North Tama 25-19, 21-25, 15-5

BCLUW def. Iowa Falls-Alden 18-21, 21-15, 15-12

BCLUW def. West Marshall 20-22, 21-11, 15-7

Belle Plaine def. AGWSR 24-22, 21-16

Belle Plaine def. East Buchanan 21-10, 21-10

Aplington-Parkersburg def. Belle Plaine 25-20, 25-21

Dike-New Hartford def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-15, 21-8

Dike-New Hartford def. Marion 21-16, 21-19

Dike-New Hartford def. Mount Vernon 21-16, 21-19

Dike-New Hartford def. West Liberty 21-15, 21-11

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW 20-25, 25-18, 15-13

Hudson def. AGWSR 21=18, 21-16

Hudson def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-17, 25-20

Hudson def. Belle Plaine 21-10, 21-14

Hudson def. Don Bosco 25-17, 25-14

Hudson def. East Buchanan 21-8, 21-10

Independence def. South Hardin 15-15, 25-21

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Collins-Maxwell 21-17, 21-3

Kee def. Riceville 24-22, 21-19

Carroll Kuemper def. Independence 17-25, 25-20, 15-12

North Butler def. North Iowa 2-12, 12-21, 15-6

Osage def. Central Springs 21-6, 21-8

Osage def. Clear Lake 21-15, 21-5

Osage def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-13, 21-18

Roland-Story def. Independence 25-17, 25-15

Turkey Valley def. Kee 21-9, 20-22, 15-11

Turkey Valley def. Postville 21-14, 21=7

Turkey Valley def. Riceville 21-16, 21-12

Union def. North Scott 21-11,. 19-21, 15-12

Waverly-Shell Rock def. North Scott 21-11, 19-21, 15-12

Aplington-Parkersburg def. Waterloo Christian 21-12, 21-15

Don Bosco def. Waterloo Christian 21-15, 21-18

Grundy Center def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-119, 21-9

Grundy Center def. Cedar Rapids Washington 21-7, 21-8

Grundy Center def. Tripoli 25-23, 16-21, 15-12

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Central Springs 21-7, 21-8

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Humboldt 21-19, 22-20

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mason City 21-18, 21-8

