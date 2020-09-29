Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
West def. Iowa City West 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Waterloo East 25-14, 25-11, 25-9
Hudson def. Columbus 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-23, 25-10, 25-17
Linn-Mar def. Western Dubuque 25-14, 27-25, 25-20
Dubuque Senior def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13
AREA
Central City def. East Buchanan 25-16, 25-17, 25-6
Lake Mills def. North Iowa 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
Osage def. Rockford 25-5, 25-4, 25-9
BCLUW def. East Marshall 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Union def. Wapsie Valley 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Central Springs def. Mason City Newman 25-20, 25-16, 25-15
Decorah def. Crestwood 25-7, 25-17, 25-20
Saint Ansgar def. Northwood-Kensett 25-9, 25-7, 25-11
Grundy Center def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Waukon 25-12, 25-21, 25-14
North Tama def. Collins-Maxwell 25-17, 25-10, 25-22
Turkey Valley def. South Winneshiek 25-11, 25-10, 20-25, 25-13
New Hampton def. Oelwein 25-18, 25-10, 25-14
Tripoli def. Clarksville 25-14, 25-22, 26-24
Starmont def. North Linn 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Independence def. South Tama 25-15, 25-10, 25-16
