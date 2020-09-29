 Skip to main content
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

Prep

METRO

West def. Iowa City West 25-18, 25-14, 25-16

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Waterloo East 25-14, 25-11, 25-9

Hudson def. Columbus 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-23, 25-10, 25-17

Linn-Mar def. Western Dubuque 25-14, 27-25, 25-20

Dubuque Senior def.  Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13

AREA

Central City def. East Buchanan 25-16, 25-17, 25-6

Lake Mills def. North Iowa 25-11, 25-14, 25-13

Osage def. Rockford 25-5, 25-4, 25-9

BCLUW def. East Marshall 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

Union def. Wapsie Valley 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Central Springs def. Mason City Newman 25-20, 25-16, 25-15

Decorah def. Crestwood 25-7, 25-17, 25-20

Saint Ansgar def.  Northwood-Kensett 25-9, 25-7, 25-11

Grundy Center def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-16, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23

Waverly-Shell Rock def.  Waukon 25-12, 25-21, 25-14

North Tama def. Collins-Maxwell 25-17, 25-10, 25-22

Turkey Valley def.  South Winneshiek 25-11, 25-10,  20-25, 25-13

New Hampton def.  Oelwein 25-18, 25-10, 25-14

Tripoli def.  Clarksville 25-14, 25-22, 26-24

Starmont def. North Linn 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

Independence def. South Tama 25-15, 25-10, 25-16

