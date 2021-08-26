 Skip to main content
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Volleyball clip art

Prep

Thursday’s scores

METRO

Waterloo Christian def. Central City 25-13, 25-11

Waterloo Christian def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-20, 25-17

AREA

West Delaware def. Wapsie Valley 24-26, 25-23, 15-11

Dike-New Hartford def. Wapsie Valley 25-14, 25-19

Dunkerton def. Hudson 25-14, 25-21

Central City def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-19, 25-12

Dunkerton def. South Winneshiek 25-6, 25-23

Mount Vernon def. Center Point-Urbana 25-12, 25-13

Jesup def. Maquoketa Valley 25-13, 25-16

Nashua-Plainfield def. Rockford 25-19, 25-11, 25-10

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. North Scott 21-19, 8-21, 19-17

Pleasant Valley def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-11, 21-12

Dubuque Hempstead def. Calamus-Wheatland 21-12, 22-20

Dubuque Hempstead def. Prince of Peace 21-7, 21-14

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Bettendorf 21-14, 19-21, 15-13

Iowa City High def. Council Bluffs Lincoln 25-20, 25-16

Johnston def. Iowa City High 25-17, 25-18

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. North Scott 21-15, 19-21, 15-13

Iowa City West def. Pleasant Valley 13-21, 21-14, 17-15

