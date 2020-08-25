 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Volleyball clip art

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Western Dubuque 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-8

Dubuque Hempstead def. Waterloo East 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Dubuque Senior def. Waterloo West, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar def. Iowa City High, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-13, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24

AREA

Hudson def. West Branch, 21-16, 21-15

Clarksville def. Rockford 25-12, 25-8, 25-19

Grundy Center def. Hudson 25-23, 16-21, 15-12

Grundy Center def. West Branch 21-15, 21-16

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 1A – 1. Holy Trinity Catholic, 2. Wapsie Valley, 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4. New London, 5. Janesville, 6. Springville, 7. LeMars Gehlen, 8. Belle Plaine, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10. Edgewood-Colesburg, 11. Grand View Christian, 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 13. Newell-Fonda, 14. Clinton Prince of Peace, 15. Sidney.

CLASS 2A – 1. Western Christian, 2. Dyersville Beckman, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 4. Wilton, 5. Boyden-Hull, 6. Hudson, 7. Underwood, 8. East Sac County, 9. Grundy Center, 10. Jesup, 11. Denver, 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 13. West Branch, 14. Lake Mills, 15. Nodaway Valley.

CLASS 3A – 1. Mount Vernon, 2. Osage, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 4. Unity Christian, 5. Union, 6. Davenport Assumption, 7. Nevada, 8. West Liberty, 9. MOC-Floyd Valley, 10. Carroll Kuemper, 11. Roland-Story, 12. Sioux  Center, 13. Independence, 14. Des Moines Christian, 15. Red Oak.

CLASS 4A --  1. Western Dubuque, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3. Marion, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5. West Delaware, 6. Glenwood, 7. Clear Creek-Amana, 8. Gilbert, 9. North Scott, 10. Waverly-Shell Rock, 11. Dubuque Wahlert, 12. Pella, 13. Winterset, 14. Carroll, 15. Bondurant-Farrar.

CLASS 5A – 1. West Des Moines Valley, 2. Iowa City Liberty, 3. Ankeny, 4. West Des Moines Dowling, 5. Cedar Falls, 6. Pleasant Valley, 7. Waukee, 8. Ankeny Centennial, 9. Dubuque Hempstead, 10. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 11. Urbandale, 12. Ottumwa, 13. Bettendorf, 14. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 15. Indianola.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News