Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Western Dubuque 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-8
Dubuque Hempstead def. Waterloo East 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Dubuque Senior def. Waterloo West, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar def. Iowa City High, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13
Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-13, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24
AREA
Hudson def. West Branch, 21-16, 21-15
Clarksville def. Rockford 25-12, 25-8, 25-19
Grundy Center def. Hudson 25-23, 16-21, 15-12
Grundy Center def. West Branch 21-15, 21-16
IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A – 1. Holy Trinity Catholic, 2. Wapsie Valley, 3. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4. New London, 5. Janesville, 6. Springville, 7. LeMars Gehlen, 8. Belle Plaine, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 10. Edgewood-Colesburg, 11. Grand View Christian, 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 13. Newell-Fonda, 14. Clinton Prince of Peace, 15. Sidney.
CLASS 2A – 1. Western Christian, 2. Dyersville Beckman, 3. Dike-New Hartford, 4. Wilton, 5. Boyden-Hull, 6. Hudson, 7. Underwood, 8. East Sac County, 9. Grundy Center, 10. Jesup, 11. Denver, 12. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 13. West Branch, 14. Lake Mills, 15. Nodaway Valley.
CLASS 3A – 1. Mount Vernon, 2. Osage, 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 4. Unity Christian, 5. Union, 6. Davenport Assumption, 7. Nevada, 8. West Liberty, 9. MOC-Floyd Valley, 10. Carroll Kuemper, 11. Roland-Story, 12. Sioux Center, 13. Independence, 14. Des Moines Christian, 15. Red Oak.
CLASS 4A -- 1. Western Dubuque, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3. Marion, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5. West Delaware, 6. Glenwood, 7. Clear Creek-Amana, 8. Gilbert, 9. North Scott, 10. Waverly-Shell Rock, 11. Dubuque Wahlert, 12. Pella, 13. Winterset, 14. Carroll, 15. Bondurant-Farrar.
CLASS 5A – 1. West Des Moines Valley, 2. Iowa City Liberty, 3. Ankeny, 4. West Des Moines Dowling, 5. Cedar Falls, 6. Pleasant Valley, 7. Waukee, 8. Ankeny Centennial, 9. Dubuque Hempstead, 10. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 11. Urbandale, 12. Ottumwa, 13. Bettendorf, 14. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 15. Indianola.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!