Adrian (Minn) def. George-Little Rock 25-8, 25-10

BGM def. Colfax-Mingo 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 28-26

Boyer Valley def. CAM (Anita) 25-7, 25-18, 25-19

Central Lee def. Keokuk 25-21, 28-26, 25-17

Gilbert def. PCM 25-9, 25-15, 25-8

West Lyon def. George-Little Rock 25-11, 25-17

Easton Valley def. Central DeWitt 27-25, 16-25, 25-16, 27-25

Lynnville-Sully def. Sigourney 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Treynor def. Logan-Magnolia 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

