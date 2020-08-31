Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
AREA
Wapsie Valley def. West Central 25-11, 25-15
South Tama def. East. Marshall 25-9, 25-15, 25-16
Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein, 25-10, 25-12
Kee def. Riceville 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
