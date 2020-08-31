 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Volleyball clip art

Prep

AREA

Wapsie Valley def. West Central 25-11, 25-15

South Tama def. East. Marshall 25-9, 25-15, 25-16

Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein, 25-10, 25-12

Kee def. Riceville 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News