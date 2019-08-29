Volleyball clip art

Algona Garrigan def. Belmond-Klemme 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

BCLUW def. BGM 25-20, 25-16, 25-13

Center Point-Urbana def. Mount Version 25-20, 25-12

Center Point-Urbana def. Solon 25-21-19-25, 25-14

South Hamilton def. Colo-NESCO 25-16, 22-25, 15-11

Forest City def. Eagle Grove 25-8-25-12, 25-10

Hudson def. Dunkerton 25-6, 25-12

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Ballard 17-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10

Lake Mills def. West Hancock 25-11, 25-19, 25-13

Madrid def. Colo-NESCO 24-23, 25-22

Mount Vernon def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-10, 25-19

New Hampton def. Mason City 25-25-15-27-25, 25-22

North Iowa def. Garner-Hayfield 20-25-, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22

North Scott def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18-21, 21-13, 15-12

North Scott def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-18, 21-11

North Scott def. Iowa City West 21-9, 21-15

Osage def. Mason City Newman 25-7, 25-14, 25-9

Perry def. St. Edmund 25-22,25-18

Rockford def. Nashua-Plainfield 12-25, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-12

St. Ansgar def. Central Springs 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

