Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
METRO

Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Falls 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 30-28

Dike-New Hartford def. Columbus 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

AREA

Starmont def. Alburnett 21-7, 21-4

Starmont def. North Linn 21-17, 21-7

Charles City def. Waukon 21=9. 21-7

Decorah def. Crestwood 21-11, 21-17

Starmont def. Central City 21-17, 23-25, 15-9

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Waukon 21-6, 21-4

Charles City def. Oelwein 21-13, 21-13

Mount Vernon def. Independence 25-12, 25-14

Decorah def. Waukon 22-20, 21-8

Maquoketa Valley def. East Buchanan 21-16, 17-21, 15-10

Springville def. East Buchanan 21-6, 21-12

Turkey Valley def. Central Elkader 25-10, 25-12, 25-22

Aplington-Parkersburg def. BCLUW 12-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19

Hudson def. Jesup 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

