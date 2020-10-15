Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Volleyball
Prep
METRO
Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Falls 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 30-28
Dike-New Hartford def. Columbus 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
AREA
Starmont def. Alburnett 21-7, 21-4
Starmont def. North Linn 21-17, 21-7
Charles City def. Waukon 21=9. 21-7
Decorah def. Crestwood 21-11, 21-17
Starmont def. Central City 21-17, 23-25, 15-9
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Waukon 21-6, 21-4
Charles City def. Oelwein 21-13, 21-13
Mount Vernon def. Independence 25-12, 25-14
Decorah def. Waukon 22-20, 21-8
Maquoketa Valley def. East Buchanan 21-16, 17-21, 15-10
Springville def. East Buchanan 21-6, 21-12
Turkey Valley def. Central Elkader 25-10, 25-12, 25-22
Aplington-Parkersburg def. BCLUW 12-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Hudson def. Jesup 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
