 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
0 comments
agate
VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Volleyball clip art

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-12, 25-20, 25-21

West def. East 25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 26-24

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Iowa City West 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

Iowa City Liberty def. Iowa City High 25-11, 25-22, 25-15

Dubuque Hempstead def. Dubuque Senior 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19

AREA

South Hardin def. South Hamilton 25-12, 25-10

Hudson def. Alburnett 25-8, 25-10

Hudson def. Oelwein 25-7, 25-18

Hudson def. North Linn 25-11, 25-17

North Linn def. Oelwein 25-16, 25-21

Osage def. Central Springs 25-16, 25-8, 25-11

New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 25-21, 28-26

Saint Ansgar def. Decorah 25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15

Turkey Valley def. MFL Mar-Mac 17-25, 25-14, 15-12

South Hardin def. North Tama 25-23, 23-25, 15-11

Nashua-Plainfield def. Northwood-Kensett 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News