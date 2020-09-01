Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-12, 25-20, 25-21
West def. East 25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 26-24
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Iowa City West 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
Iowa City Liberty def. Iowa City High 25-11, 25-22, 25-15
Dubuque Hempstead def. Dubuque Senior 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19
AREA
South Hardin def. South Hamilton 25-12, 25-10
Hudson def. Alburnett 25-8, 25-10
Hudson def. Oelwein 25-7, 25-18
Hudson def. North Linn 25-11, 25-17
North Linn def. Oelwein 25-16, 25-21
Osage def. Central Springs 25-16, 25-8, 25-11
New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 25-21, 28-26
Saint Ansgar def. Decorah 25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15
Turkey Valley def. MFL Mar-Mac 17-25, 25-14, 15-12
South Hardin def. North Tama 25-23, 23-25, 15-11
Nashua-Plainfield def. Northwood-Kensett 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14
