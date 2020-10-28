Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
Regional finals
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Western Christian def. Emmetsburg 25-10, 25-5, 25-12
Boyden-Hull def. Lawton-Bronson 25-12, 25-6, 25-10
Dike-New Hartford def. Lake Mills 25-14, 25-21, 25-10
Wilton def. West Branch 25-10, 25-20, 25-17
Van Meter def. Underwood 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10
Denver def. Grundy Center 25-21, 25-19, 25-22
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Hudson 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
South Hardin def. East Sac County 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 14-25, 15-10
Class 1A
Wapsie Valley def. St. Ansgar 25-15, 25-16, 25-14
Janesville def. North Butler 25-7, 25-14, 27-25
Springville def. Belle Plaine 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Stanton 25-23, 25-20, 25-14
New London def. Southeast Warren 25-18, 25-22, 26-24
Burlington Notre Dame def. WACO 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Council Bluffs St. Albert def. Newell-Fonda 25-8, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20
LeMars Gehlen def. MMCRU 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!