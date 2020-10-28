 Skip to main content
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL

Prep

Regional finals

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Western Christian def. Emmetsburg 25-10, 25-5, 25-12

Boyden-Hull def. Lawton-Bronson 25-12, 25-6, 25-10

Dike-New Hartford def. Lake Mills 25-14, 25-21, 25-10

Wilton def. West Branch 25-10, 25-20, 25-17

Van Meter def. Underwood 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10

Denver def. Grundy Center 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Hudson 25-16, 25-19, 25-14

South Hardin def.  East Sac County 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 14-25, 15-10

Class 1A

Wapsie Valley def. St. Ansgar 25-15, 25-16, 25-14

Janesville def. North Butler 25-7, 25-14, 27-25

Springville def. Belle Plaine 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Stanton 25-23, 25-20, 25-14

New London def. Southeast Warren 25-18, 25-22, 26-24

Burlington Notre Dame def. WACO 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Council Bluffs St.  Albert def. Newell-Fonda 25-8,  25-20, 21-25, 25-20

LeMars Gehlen def. MMCRU 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

