Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
Regional results
Tuesday’s matches
Charles City def. Waterloo East 25-16, 25-23, 25-15
Decorah def. Mason City 25-7, 25-18, 25-7
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Washington 24-26, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16
Iowa City West def. Iowa City High 23-25.25-22, 26-24, 27-25
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today