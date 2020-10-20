 Skip to main content
Volleyball: Prep scoreboard
Regional results

Tuesday’s matches

Charles City def. Waterloo East 25-16, 25-23, 25-15

Decorah def. Mason City 25-7, 25-18, 25-7

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Washington 24-26, 25-19, 25-9, 25-16

Iowa City West def. Iowa City High 23-25.25-22, 26-24, 27-25

