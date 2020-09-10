Volleyball: Prep scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Wapsie Valley def. Columbus Catholic 25-17, 25-20, 27-25
Waterloo Christian def. Collins-Maxwell 25-14, 25-12
Grand View Christian def. Waterloo Christian 25-21, 25-18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Hempstead def. Dubuque Wahlert 25-16, 15-25, 25-15, 25-18
Linn-Mar def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
AREA
Solon def. Oelwein 25-10, 25-14
Osage def. North Butler 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Charles City def. Mason City 20-25, 25-15, 15-4
Mason City Newman def. Rockford 25-7, 25-16, 25-9
North Fayette-Valley def. Postville 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Webster City def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-11, 25-9, 25-11
Janesville def. North Tama 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-10
AGWSR def. Colo-Nesco 25-12, 25-14, 25-9
Starmont def. Clayton Ridge 21-25, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12
Don Bosco def. Baxter, 26-24, 25-21, 25-17
Dyersville Beckman def. Oelwein 25-13, 25-3
IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A – 1. Holy Trinity (3-3), 2. Wapsie Valley (2-0), 3. New London (4-0), 4. Janesville (8-1), 5. Springville (7-1), 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (2-7), 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-1). 8. LeMars Gehlen )3-2), 9. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-1), 10. Belle Plaine (6-4), 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1), 12. Grand View Christian (6-4), 13. Newell-Fonda (3-1), 14. Southeast Warren (6-0), 15. BCLUW (8-4).
CLASS 2A – 1. Western Christian (5-3), 2. Dike-New Hartford (8-1), 3. Wilton (8-0), 4. Boyden-Hull 6-0), 5. Dyersville Beckman (7-4), 6. Underwood (7-2), 7. East Sac County (9-0), 8. Denver (10-0), 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg (5-2), 10. Jesup (6-2), 11. South Hardin (8-2), 12. Grundy Center (6-5), 13. Hudson (11-2), 14. West Branch (5-2), 15. Lake Mills (8-1).
CLASS 3A – 1. Mount Vernon (10-0), 2. Osage (3-0), 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (2-0), 4. Unity Christian (2-0), 5. Union (5-0), 6. Davenport Assumption (3-0), 7. West Liberty (9-0), 8. Nevada (8-6), 9. MOC-Floyd Valley (7-0), 10. Independence (5-2), 11. Roland-Story (8-1), 12. Sioux Center (8-1), 13. Red Oak (5-3), 14. Des Moines Christian (7-2), 15. Humboldt (9-0).
CLASS 4A – 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), 2. Western Dubuque (9-2), 3. Marion (6-1), 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1), 5. Glenwood (10-1), 6. North Scott (8-0), 7. Clear Creek-Amana (5-1), 8. West Delaware (9-5), 9. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-3), 10. Gilbert (12-3), 11. Bondurant-Farrar (6-2), 12. Pella (7-2), 13. Harlan (7-1), 14. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3-0< 15. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-3).
CLASS 5A – 1. Cedar Falls (8-0), 2. Ankeny Centennial (5-0), 3. West Des Moines Dowling (8-1), 4. Ankeny (6-2), 5. West Des Moines Valley (2-2), 6. Pleasant Valley (1-0), 7. Iowa City Liberty (1-1), 8. Waukee (3-3), 9. Dubuque Hempstead (7-0), 10. Urbandale (4-2), 11. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-3), 12. Bettendorf (4-1), 13. Des Moines Roosevelt (7-4), 14. Ottumwa (4-4), 15. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (1-5).
