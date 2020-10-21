Volleyball: Prep postseason results

Prep regional
METRO
Waterloo Columbus def. Iowa City Regina, 25-19, 25-6, 25-23
AREA
AGWSR def. Paton-Churdan, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
Aplington-Parkersburg 3, Belmond-Klemme, 25-15, 26-24, 25-5
Denver def. North Linn, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Dike-New Hartford def. Colfax-Mingo, 25-14, 25-8, 25-8
Dunkerton def. Edgewood-Colesburg, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. North Tama, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22
Grundy Center def. Jesup, 25-16, 26-24, 25-23
Hudson def. Cascade, 25-10, 25-18, 25-9
Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22
Janesville def. Clarksville, 25-7, 25-12, 25-6
North Butler def. Mason City Newman, 25-15, 25-12, 25-7
Osage def. New Hampton, 25-11, 25-11, 25-12
* Osage's Paige Kisley recorded her 1,000th career kill and Ellie Bobinet reached 2,000 career assists.
Saint Ansgar def. Nashua-Plainfield, 25-17, 25-17, 25-8
Starmont def. Maquoketa Valley, 25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. MFL-Mar-Mac, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17
Turkey Valley def. Tripoli, 25-21, 12-25, 25-21, 17-25, 16-14
Union Community def. Oelwein, 25-8, 25-14, 25-14
Wapsie Valley def. Don Bosco, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!