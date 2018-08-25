Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Waukee 21-12, 21-13
Cedar Falls def. WDM Dowling 21-9, 22-20
Cedar Falls def. Clarinda 21-6, 21-13
Cedar Falls def. C.R. Jefferson 25-8, 25-19
Cedar Falls def. Linn Mar 25-18, 25-18
Cedar Falls def. Ankeny Centennial 25-19, 25-20
AREA
Algona Garrigan def. Aplington-Parkersburg 21-15, 21-17
Aplington-Parkersburg def. Webster City 21-17, 16-21, 15-12
Denver def. Colo-NESCO 21-11, 21-10
Don Bosco def. Iowa City Regina 21-9, 21-18
Don Bosco def. Prince of Peace 21-16, 21-13
Don Bosco def. Winfield-Mt. Union 21-11, 21-12
Grundy Center def. BCLUW 21-10, 21-13
Grundy Center def. PCM 21-2, 21-4
Grundy Center def. Van Meter 21-4, 21-8
Grundy Center def. Waterloo Columbus 25-20, 20-25, 15-9
Grundy Center def. West Marshall 25-15, 25-12
I.C. Liberty def. Charles City 21-13, 21-14
I.C. Liberty def. Decorah 21-7, 21-12
I.C. Liberty def. Iowa Falls-Alden 11-21, 21-18, 15-10
I.C. Liberty def. Mason City 21-14, 21-11
Janesville def. Alburnett 21-21, 13-16
Janesville def. Independence 25-16, 25-22
Janesville def. Starmont 21-15, 21-16
Janesville def. Union Community 25-11, 25-10
Janesville def. West Delaware 21-13, 22-20
Benton Community def. Oelwein 21-14, 22-20
Independence def. Benton Community 21-5, 21-10
Starmont def. Alburnett 21-11, 21-13
Union Community def. Benton Community 21-16, 21-11
West Delaware def. Starmont17-21, 21-7, 15-7
North Tama def. Belle Plaine 21-17, 21-20
North Tama def. Denver 21-15, 21-10
Roland Story def. North Tama 21-15, 15-21, 15-13
North Tama def. Meskwaki Settlement 21-10, 21-9
North Tama def. Vinton-Shellsburg 21-19, 21-15
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Perry 21-6, 21-18
College
BIG TEN
Iowa def. Southern Methodist 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18
Lipscomb def. Iowa 25-13, 20-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10
BIG 12
Iowa St. def. Virginia 25-18, 24-26, 25-12, 25-19
Oregon St. def. Iowa St. 27-25, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 16-14
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa def. Kentucky 23-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-17, 15-8
USC def. Northern Iowa 27-25, 25-23, 25-20
Bradley def. St. Francis-Brooklyn 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Drake def. Bethune-Cookman 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Drake def. Texas Southern 25-15, 25-15, 25-6
Evansville def. Farleigh Dickinson 25-17, 25-14, 17-25, 25-21
Evansville def. Western Illinois 24-26, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 15-11
Georgia def. Illinois St. 25-23, 16-25, 25-15, 25-16
Illinois St. def. Coastal Carolina 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Indiana St. vs. Oakland def. Indiana St. 21-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-5
Loyola def. McNeese St. 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16
Southern Illinois def. Tennessee-Martin 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 13-25, 15-10
Valparaiso def. Eastern Illinois 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13
Valparaiso def. Iona 25-15, 25-27, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10
Alabama def. Missouri St. 25-21, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16
Western Kentucky def. Missouri St. 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa def. Clarion 25-15, 25-19, 25-21
Upper Iowa def. Mercyhurst 25-13, 25-23, 25-11
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Hawkeye CC def. McCook CC 26-24, 25-19, 25-15
Hawkeye CC def. Southeast CC 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
