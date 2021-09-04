 Skip to main content
Volleyball: Prep and college scoreboards
VOLLEYBALL

Volleyball clip art

Prep

Mount Vernon Invitational

Dike-New Hartford def. Center Point-Urbana 21-10, 21-6

Nevada def. Columbus Catholic 21-13, 21-19

Dike-New Hartford def. Red Oak 21-9, 21-10

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Red Oak 21-17, 21-11

Dike-New Hartford def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-9, 21-9

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Center Point-Urbana 21-6, 21-17

Dike-New Hartford def. Iowa City West 25-14, 25-10

Semifinals

Dike-New Hartford def. Western Dubuque 25-14, 25-13

Dyersville Beckman def. Dav. Assumption 25-14, 27-25

Championship

Dike-New Hartford def. Dyersville Beckman 25-21, 25-13

New Hampton Invitational

Denver def. Waukon 21-9, 21-5

Denver def. New Hampton 25-12, 25-15

Denver def. Don Bosco 21-8, 21-13

Denver def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-20, 20-14

New Hampton def. Tripoli 25-23, 23-25, 15-13

Tripoli def. Don Bosco 19-21, 22-20, 22-20

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Tripoli 25-14, 25-21

Tripoli def. Waukon 21-16, 21-12

Saint Ansgar def. South Winneshiek 21-6, 21-12

New Hampton def. South Winneshiek 21-9, 21-6

Vinton-Shellsburg Tournament

West Delaware def. Janesville 21-13, 21-10

Janesville def. Iowa Valley 21-15, 21-18

Janesville def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-11, 21-13

Janesville def. Belle Plaine 21-1, 21-5

BCLUW Round Robin

Benton def. BCLUW 21-13, 18-21, 15-10

BCLUW def. Hudson 21-14, 21-17

PCM def. Hudson 21-14, 21-19

North Tama Invitational

Union def. Waterloo Christian 13-21, 21-17, 16-14

Waterloo Christian def. Meskwaki Settlement 21-11, 21-15

Waterloo Christian def. North Fayette-Valley 25-16, 25-14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Waterloo Christian 21-12, 21-18

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Oskaloosa 21-15, 21-17

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Davenport Central 21-10, 21-5

Johnston def. Dubuque Senior 21-12, 21-14

Mount Vernon def. Dubuque Wahlert 21-11, 21-6

Solon def. Dubuque Senior, 21-14, 21-16

Dubuque Wahlert def. Ottumwa 21-11, 21-16

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Johnston 21-17, 17-21, 15-13

Oskaloosa def. Linn-Mar 21-13, 21-12

Western Dubuque def. Nevada 21-14, 21-9

Davenport Assumption def. Dubuque Wahlert 21-18, 21-13

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Linn-Mar 21-8, 21-13

Iowa City High def. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 21-15, 21-10

Iowa City High def. Dubuque Hempstead,21-10, 21-19

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Davneport Central 21-10, 21-5

College

Missouri Valley

Creighton def. UNI 25-20, 25-21, 25-11

Big 12

Iowa State def. Oregon State 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

American Rivers

UW-Platteville def. Central 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-5

Iowa Colleges

Millikin def. Cornell 27-25, 25-27, 25-23, 28-26

Cornell def. UW-Superior 25-11, 27-25, 25-17

