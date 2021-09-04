Volleyball: Prep and college scoreboards

Prep
Mount Vernon Invitational
Dike-New Hartford def. Center Point-Urbana 21-10, 21-6
Nevada def. Columbus Catholic 21-13, 21-19
Dike-New Hartford def. Red Oak 21-9, 21-10
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Red Oak 21-17, 21-11
Dike-New Hartford def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-9, 21-9
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Center Point-Urbana 21-6, 21-17
Dike-New Hartford def. Iowa City West 25-14, 25-10
Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford def. Western Dubuque 25-14, 25-13
Dyersville Beckman def. Dav. Assumption 25-14, 27-25
Championship
Dike-New Hartford def. Dyersville Beckman 25-21, 25-13
New Hampton Invitational
Denver def. Waukon 21-9, 21-5
Denver def. New Hampton 25-12, 25-15
Denver def. Don Bosco 21-8, 21-13
Denver def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-20, 20-14
New Hampton def. Tripoli 25-23, 23-25, 15-13
Tripoli def. Don Bosco 19-21, 22-20, 22-20
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Tripoli 25-14, 25-21
Tripoli def. Waukon 21-16, 21-12
Saint Ansgar def. South Winneshiek 21-6, 21-12
New Hampton def. South Winneshiek 21-9, 21-6
Vinton-Shellsburg Tournament
West Delaware def. Janesville 21-13, 21-10
Janesville def. Iowa Valley 21-15, 21-18
Janesville def. Nashua-Plainfield 21-11, 21-13
Janesville def. Belle Plaine 21-1, 21-5
BCLUW Round Robin
Benton def. BCLUW 21-13, 18-21, 15-10
BCLUW def. Hudson 21-14, 21-17
PCM def. Hudson 21-14, 21-19
North Tama Invitational
Union def. Waterloo Christian 13-21, 21-17, 16-14
Waterloo Christian def. Meskwaki Settlement 21-11, 21-15
Waterloo Christian def. North Fayette-Valley 25-16, 25-14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Waterloo Christian 21-12, 21-18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Oskaloosa 21-15, 21-17
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Davenport Central 21-10, 21-5
Johnston def. Dubuque Senior 21-12, 21-14
Mount Vernon def. Dubuque Wahlert 21-11, 21-6
Solon def. Dubuque Senior, 21-14, 21-16
Dubuque Wahlert def. Ottumwa 21-11, 21-16
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Johnston 21-17, 17-21, 15-13
Oskaloosa def. Linn-Mar 21-13, 21-12
Western Dubuque def. Nevada 21-14, 21-9
Davenport Assumption def. Dubuque Wahlert 21-18, 21-13
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Linn-Mar 21-8, 21-13
Iowa City High def. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 21-15, 21-10
Iowa City High def. Dubuque Hempstead,21-10, 21-19
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Davneport Central 21-10, 21-5
College
Missouri Valley