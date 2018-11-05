Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls

All-Conference

TRI-RIVERS WEST

First team -- Regan Janssen, sr. (Starmont), Emerson Wittenbaugh, soph. (Maquoketa Valley), Kelsi Askeland, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Hayley Gooedkin, sr. (Starmont), Macy Mommer, sr. (Starmont), Katie Gee, sr. (East Buchanan), Alexa Riniker, jr. (East Buchanan), Maci Freiburger, sr. (Maquoketa Valley), Kali Spicer, sr. (Springville).

Second team (area only) -- Nicole Pettinger, jr. (East Buchanan), Madilyn Vaske, sr. (Starmont).

Honorable mention (area only) -- Olivia Donlea, jr. (East Buchanan), Isabel Johanns, sr. (Starmont).

Player of year -- Haylen Goedken, sr. (Starmont)

Coach of year -- Robert Goedken (Starmont)

