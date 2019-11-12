Volleyball clip art

Prep girls

All-conference

TRI RIVERS WEST

First team -- Kelsey Hansel, soph. (Ed-Co), Macy Hiemes, soph. (Starmont), Chezney Priem, sr. (Ed-Co), Emerson Whittenbaugh, jr. (Maq. Valley), Chloe VanEtten, soph. (N. Linn), Alexa Riniker, sr. (East Buchanan), Lucy Stevenson, sr. (Alburnett), Taya Tucker, jr. (Maq. Valley), Grace Matus, soph. (Springville), Emma Fritcher, jr. (Cent. City).

Second team (area only) -- Olivia Donlea, sr. (East Buchanan).

Honorable mention (metro only) -- Lauren Donlea, soph. (East Buchanan).

Player of year -- Kelsey Hansel, soph. (Ed-Co).

Coach of year -- Brandy Whittenbaugh (Maq. Valley).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments