Prep girls
All-conference
TRI RIVERS WEST
First team -- Kelsey Hansel, soph. (Ed-Co), Macy Hiemes, soph. (Starmont), Chezney Priem, sr. (Ed-Co), Emerson Whittenbaugh, jr. (Maq. Valley), Chloe VanEtten, soph. (N. Linn), Alexa Riniker, sr. (East Buchanan), Lucy Stevenson, sr. (Alburnett), Taya Tucker, jr. (Maq. Valley), Grace Matus, soph. (Springville), Emma Fritcher, jr. (Cent. City).
Second team (area only) -- Olivia Donlea, sr. (East Buchanan).
Honorable mention (metro only) -- Lauren Donlea, soph. (East Buchanan).
Player of year -- Kelsey Hansel, soph. (Ed-Co).
Coach of year -- Brandy Whittenbaugh (Maq. Valley).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.