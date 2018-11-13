Prep girls
All-conference
IOWA STAR
Elite team
Bree Thompson, sr. (Janesville), Alisa Bengen, sr. (Janesville), Lily Liekweg, sr. (Janesville), Zoe Semelroth, jr. (Tripoli), Katie Kopriva, jr. (N. Tama), Takoa Kopriva, jr. (N. Tama), Jenna Brown, soph. (Don Bosco).
North Division
First team -- Bree Thompson, sr. (Janesville), Alisa Bengen, sr. (Janesville), Zoe Semelroth, jr. (Tripoli), Lily Liekweg, sr. (Janesville), Sadie Bobst, sr. (Tripoli), Jenna Brown, soph. (Don Bosco), Ashley Grapp, sr. (Don Bosco).
Second team -- Gabby Gergen, soph. (Janesville), Samara Harms, sr. (Tripoli), Bri Lobeck, jr. (Tripoli), Kennedi Purdy, jr. (Don Bosco), Julie Meister, jr. (Janesville), Cheyenne Behrends, soph. (Clarksville), Madison Fillinger, jr. (Dunkerton).
Honorable mention -- Kiley Smith, sr. (Clarksville), Maddie Boldt, sr. (Don Bosco), Macey Tisue, soph. (Dunkerton), Kennedy Rieken, sr. (Janesville), Josie Gansen, soph. (Riceville), Jetti Schmudlach, sr. (Tripoli), Autumn Borkowitz, soph. (Wat. Christian).
South Division
First team -- Katie Kopriva, jr. (N. Tama), Takoa Kopriva, jr. (N. Tama), Karly Jans, sr. (N. Tama), Amber Weltha, jr. (Baxter), Hannah Caple, sr. (Collins-Maxwell), Tori Lasley, sr. (Meskwaki), Gracie Cheville, sr. (Collins-Maxwell).
Second team (area only) -- Isabel Siera, jr. (N. Tama), Abigail DeBoef, soph. (N. Tama), Katelyn Kucera, jr. (N. Tama).
Honorable mention (area only) -- Carlie Gorder, jr. (N. Tama).
