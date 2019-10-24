Prep girls
All-conference
WAMAC WEST
First team -- Abby Brunssen, sr. (Benton), Emily Kono, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Brooke Beatty, jr. (Independence), Cheyaenne Bunch, sr. (Clear Creek-Amana), Calia Clubb, soph. (Clear Creek-Amana), Peyton Kriegel, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Reese Martin, jr. (Independence), Gracie Ehret, jr. (Williamsburg).
Second team (area only) -- Elle Greiner, soph. (Independence), Allie Jo Zieser, sr. (Independence).
WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Alaina Buttters, sr. (Independence), Grace Bohlken, jr. (Independence).
Player of year -- Abby Brunssen, sr. (Benton).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.