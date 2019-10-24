Volleyball clip art

WAMAC WEST

First team -- Abby Brunssen, sr. (Benton), Emily Kono, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Brooke Beatty, jr. (Independence), Cheyaenne Bunch, sr. (Clear Creek-Amana), Calia Clubb, soph. (Clear Creek-Amana), Peyton Kriegel, sr. (Center Point-Urbana), Reese Martin, jr. (Independence), Gracie Ehret, jr. (Williamsburg).

Second team (area only) -- Elle Greiner, soph. (Independence), Allie Jo Zieser, sr. (Independence).

WaMaC recognition (area only) -- Alaina Buttters, sr. (Independence), Grace Bohlken, jr. (Independence).

Player of year -- Abby Brunssen, sr. (Benton).

