Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Pepperdine def. Northern Iowa 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13

Wisconsin def. Green Bay 25-9, 27-25, 25-15

Florida def. Florida St. 25-21, 25-20, 25-13

Texas St. def. Rice 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25

Florida Gulf Coast def. Central Florida 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 15-7

Baylor def. Hawaii 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 16-14

Texas def. Stephen F. Austin 25-14, 25-17, 25-21

Oregon def. New Mexico St. 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-11

NATIONAL INVITATIONAL

Iowa St. def. Drake 25-16, 27-25, 25-22

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments