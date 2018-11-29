College women
NCAA TOURNAMENT
Pepperdine def. Northern Iowa 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13
Wisconsin def. Green Bay 25-9, 27-25, 25-15
Florida def. Florida St. 25-21, 25-20, 25-13
Texas St. def. Rice 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25
Florida Gulf Coast def. Central Florida 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 15-7
Baylor def. Hawaii 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 16-14
Texas def. Stephen F. Austin 25-14, 25-17, 25-21
Oregon def. New Mexico St. 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-11
NATIONAL INVITATIONAL
Iowa St. def. Drake 25-16, 27-25, 25-22
