MATCHES TODAY

At College Station, Texas

St. John's (N.Y.) (22-11) vs. No. 13 Texas A&M (21-7)

Oklahoma (19-8) vs. Rice (26-3)

At Gainsville, Fla.

Central Florida (24-7) vs. Florida St. (19-9)

Alabama St. (17-21) vs. No. 10 Florida (25-4)

At Bowling Green, Ky.

Kennesaw St. (22-8) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (31-1)

Samford (24-5) vs. Louisville (19-9)

At Austin, Texas

UC Santa Barbara (22-5) vs. Texas St. 924-8)

Albany (N.Y.) (16-10) vs. No. 2 Texas (21-3)

MATCHES FRIDAY

At Waco, Texas

Sacred Heart (20-11) vs. No. 1 Baylor (25-1)

USC (17-13) vs. Stephen F. Austin (31-1)

At West Lafayette, Ind.

Dayton (22-8) vs. Marquette (27-5)

No. 16 Purdue (22-7) vs. Wright St. (24-5)

At Lexington, Ky.

SE Missouri St. (23-10) vs. No. 9 Kentucky (23-6)

Northern Kentucky (19-12) vs. Michigan (20-10)

At Seattle

South Carolina (19-11) vs. Colorado St. (29-1)

Winthrop (24-4) vs. No. 8 Washington (24-6)

At Lincoln, Neb.

Ball St. (20-11) vs. No. 5 Nebraska (25-4)

Northern Iowa (24-10) vs. Missouri (21-7), 4:30 p.m.

At Honolulu, Hawaii

San Diego (24-5) vs. Washington St. (23-9)

At Madison, Wis.

UCLA (18-11) vs. Notre Dame (19-9)

Illinois St. (22-11) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (22-6)

At Stanford, Calif.

Denver (23-8) vs. No. 3 Stanford (24-4)

Cal Poly (20-8) vs. Georgia (20-9)

At Provo, Utah

Illinois (16-13) vs. Utah (22-9)

New Mexico St. (27-3) vs. No. 14 BYU (25-4)

At State College, Pa.

Princeton (17-7) vs. No. 11 Penn St. (24-5)

American (24-7) vs. Towson (28-2)

At Pittsburgh

VCU (24-6) vs. Cincinnati (25-6)

Howard (20-12) vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh (29-1)

At Minneapolis

Fairfield (24-5) vs. No. 7 Minnesota (23-5)

Iowa St. (17-11) vs. Creighton (24-5), 4:30 p.m.

MATCH SATURDAY

At Honolulu, Hawaii

Northern Colorado (26-7) vs. No. 12 Hawaii (24-3)

