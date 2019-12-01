College women
NCAA Tournament
Sacred Heart (20-11) vs. No. 1 Baylor (25-1)
USC (17-13) vs. Stephen F. Austin (31-1)
Dayton (22-8) vs. Marquette (27-5)
No. 16 Purdue (22-7) vs. Wright St. (24-5)
SE Missouri St. (23-10) vs. No. 9 Kentucky (23-6)
Northern Kentucky (19-12) vs. Michigan (20-10)
South Carolina (19-11) vs. Colorado St. (29-1)
Winthrop (24-4) vs. No. 8 Washington (24-6)
Ball St. (20-11) vs. No. 5 Nebraska (25-4)
Northern Iowa (24-10) vs. Missouri (21-7)
San Diego (24-5) vs. Washington St,. (23-9)
Northern Colorado (26-7) vs. No. 12 Hawaii (24-3)
St. John's (N.Y.) (22-11) vs. No. 13 Texas A&M (21-7)
Oklahoma (19-8) vs. Rice (26-3)
UCLA (18-11) vs. Notre Dame (19-9)
Illinois St. (22-11) vs. No. 4 Wisconsin (22-6)
Denver (23-8) vs. No. 3 Stanford (24-4)
Cal Poly (20-8) vs. Georgia (20-9)
Illinois (16-13) vs. Utah (22-9)
New Mexico St. (27-3) vs. No. 14 BYU (25-4)
Princeton (17-7) vs. No. 11 Penn St. (24-5)
American (24-7) vs. Towson (28-2)
VCU (24-6) vs. Cincinnati (25-6)
Howard (20-12) vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh (29-1)
Fairfield (24-5) vs. No. 7 Minnesota (23-5)
Iowa St. (17-11) vs. Creighton (24-5)
Central Florida (24-7) vs. Florida St. (19-9)
Alabama St. (17-21) vs. No. 10 Florida (25-4)
Kennesaw St. (22-8) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (31-1)
Samford (24-5) vs. Louisville (19-9)
UC Santa Barbara (22-5) vs. Texas St. 924-8)
Albany (N.Y.) (16-10) vs. No. 2 Texas (21-3)
