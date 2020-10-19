Volleyball: IGHSAU rankings, scoreboard

Prep
Final IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A – 1. Janesville (25-4), 2. Wapsie Valley (17-7), 3. LeMars Gehlen (21-5), 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (29-2), 5. Southeast Warren (23-0), 6. Newell-Fonda (25-3), 7.Springville (24-4), 8. Holy Trinity (25-9), 9. Saint Ansgar (19-4), 10. Lisbon (24-4), 11. New London (19-7), 12. Coon Rapids-Bayard (15-3), 13. North Butler (21-5), 14. Burlington Notre Dame (13-5), 15. East Mills (22-2).
CLASS 2A – 1. Western Christian (29-9), 2. Wilton (29-3), 3. Dike-New Hartford (26-4), 4. Boyden-Hull (21-7), 5. East Sac County (21-0), 6. Denver (30-5), 7. Sumner-Fredericksburg (24-7), 8. Dyersville Beckman (28-9), 9. Underwood (24-5), 10. Hudson (26-7), 11. Van Meter (16-3), 12. Waterloo Columbus (18-15), 13. Jesup (15-12), 14. West Branch (18-12), 15. Aplington-Parkersburg (16-11).
CLASS 3A – 1. Osage (28-2), 2. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (24-2), 3. Mount Vernon (27-8), 4. Davenport Assumption (19-2), 5. Unity Christian (20-5), 6. MOC-Floyd Valley (22-4), 7. Union (29-9), 8. West Liberty (24-6), 9. Red Oak (27-4), 10. Humboldt (30-3), 11. Carroll Kuemper (20-10), 12. Roland-Story (22-7), 13. Independence (23-7), 14. Sioux Center (21-11), 15. Forest City (18-9).
CLASS 4A – 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (21-6), 2. Waverly-Shell Rock (37-8), 3. North Scott (20-4), 4. Glenwood (30-2), 5. Western Dubuque (22-10), 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-6), 7. Marion (20-11), 8. West Delaware (26-11), 9. Clear Creek-Amana (25-6), 10. Gilbert (24-9), 11. Clinton (17-12), 12. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (17-6), 13. Carroll (22-10), 14. Pella (22-11), 15. Oskaloosa (20-7).
CLASS 5A – 1. West Des Moines Dowling (19-2), 2. Ankeny (18-2), 3. Pleasant Valley (18-1), 4. West Des Moines Valley (17-8), 5. Iowa City Liberty (20-2), 6. Cedar Falls (25-5), 7. Ankeny Centennial (14-9), 8.Dubuque Hempstead (18-5), 9. Urbandale (10-7), 10. Sioux City East (21-6), 11. Dubuque Senior (17-9), 12. Johnston (18-14), 13. Des Moines Roosevelt (7-4), 14. Bettendorf (11-6), 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-14).
Scoreboard
Regional
Monday’s results
METRO
Dunkerton def. Waterloo Christian 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
AREA
Union def. South Tama 25-7, 25-10, 25-6
St. Ansgar def. Northwood-Kensett 25-7, 25-7, 25-14
Edgewood-Colesburg def. East Buchanan, 25-11, 33-31, 25-13
Nashua-Plainfield def. Riceville 25-13, 25-21, 25-22
New Hampton def. Waukon 25-4, 25-7, 25-11
Oelwein def. North Fayette-Valley 25-21, 25-17, 25-10
Mount Vernon def. Solon 25-10, 25-23, 25-15
BCLUW def. Collins-Maxwell 25-17, 25-8, 25-22
AGWSR def. Colo-Nesco 25-13, 25-14, 25-8
Belmond-Klemme def. West Fork 25-14, 15-25, 25-16, 25-20
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Iowa Falls-Alden 25-13, 25-12, 25-19
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura def. Hampton-Dumont-Cal 26-24, 11-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12
Independence def. Center Point-Urbana 29-27, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16
MFL Mar-Mac def. South Winneshiek 25-18, 25-14, 25-14
North Butler def. West Hancock, 25-14, 25-6, 25-10
North Tama def. Green Mountain-Garwin 25-19, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19
Turkey Valley def. Kee 25-23, 25-7, 25-23
