Volleyball: IGHSAU rankings, scoreboard

IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A -- 1. Holy Trinity (5-3), 2. Wapsie Valley (8-1), 3. New London (5-0), 4. Janesville (11-1), 5. Springville (8-1), 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (12-1), 7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-1), 8. LeMars Gehlen (5-5), 9. Belle Plaine (6-4), 10. Newell-Fonda (4-1), 11. Southeast Warren (12-0), 12. Council Bluffs St.Albert (2-8), 13. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-3), 14. BCLUW (9-4), 15. East Mills (11-1).
CLASS 2A -- 1. Western Christian (9-5), 2. Dike-New Hartford (13-2), 3. Wilton (15-0), 4. Dyersville Beckman (15-4), 5. Boyden-Hull (8-5), 6. Underwood (9-2), 7. East Sac County (14-0), 8. Denver (13-2), 9. Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-3), 10. Jesup (10-3), 11. West Branch (6-2), 12. South Hardin (13-3), 13. Hudson (14-3), 14. Lake Mills (8-1), 15. AC-GC (7-1).
CLASS 3A -- 1. Mount Vernon (11-0), 2. Osage (11-0), 3. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (10-2), 4. Unity Christian (6-2), 5. Union (9-2), 6. Davenport Assumption (7-0), 7. West Liberty (14-0), 8. Nevada (9-6), 9. MOC-Floyd Valley (10-3), 10. Independence (6-2), 11. Roland-Story (10-2), 12. Sioux Center (10-5), 13. Red Oak (6-3), 14. Humboldt (16-0), 15. Des Moines Christian (9-3).
CLASS 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-1), 3. Glendwood (12-1), 4. North Scott (12-2), 5. Western Dubuque (10-7), 6. Waverly-Shell Rock (15-5), 7. Marion (7-4), 8. West Delaware (13-6), 9. Clear Creek-Amana (8-3), 10. Gilbert (14-7), 11. Bondurant-Farrar (7-2), 12. Pella (8-2), 13. Clinton (6-5), 14. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-3), 15. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (3-1).
CLASS 5A -- 1. West Des Moines Dowling (11-1), 2. Ankeny (7-2), 3. Pleasant Valley (5-0), 4. Cedar Falls (11-2), 5. Ankeny Centennial (7-1), 6. West Des Moines Valley (4-3), 7. Iowa City Liberty (1-1), 8. Dubuque Hempstead (11-1), 9. Urbandale (6-3), 10. Waukee (5-4), 11. Bettendorf (4-1), 12. Ottumwa (5-4), 13. Des Moines Roosevelt (7-4), 14. Linn-Mar (8-5), 15. Sioux City East (5-2).
Scoreboard
METRO
West def. New Hampton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20
Dunkerton def. Waterloo Christian, 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20
AREA
Mason City Newman def. West Hancock, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20
Clarion-Goldfield def. Eagle Grove, 25-6, 25-11, 25-7
Maquoketa Valley def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-8, 25-17, 25-16
Janesville def. Tripoli 25-21, 25-19, 25-16
North Fayette-Valley def. Central Elkader 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
Don Bosco def. Clarksville 25-13, 25-20, 25-20
Clayton Ridge def. Kee 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
West Central def. South Winneshiek 25-22, 25-11, 25-18
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Belmond-Klemme 25-8, 25-14, 25-10
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. North Tama 25-20, 25-23, 25-15
Humboldt def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
