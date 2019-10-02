Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. def. Kansas 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

BIG TEN

Minnesota def. Iowa 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 30-28

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque def. Luther 25-18, 27-25, 25-19

Cornell def. Wartburg 11-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC def. Iowa Lakes 25-7, 25-17, 25-10

Iowa Western def. Indian Hills 26-24, 25-23, 25-20

North Iowa def. Kirkwood 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23

Iowa Central def. Southwestern 25-8, 25-18, 25-16

