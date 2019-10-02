College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. def. Kansas 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
BIG TEN
Minnesota def. Iowa 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 30-28
AMERICAN RIVERS
Dubuque def. Luther 25-18, 27-25, 25-19
Cornell def. Wartburg 11-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-10
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC def. Iowa Lakes 25-7, 25-17, 25-10
Iowa Western def. Indian Hills 26-24, 25-23, 25-20
North Iowa def. Kirkwood 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-23
Iowa Central def. Southwestern 25-8, 25-18, 25-16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.