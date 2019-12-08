Volleyball clip art

SECOND ROUND

At Minneapolis

Minnesota def. Creighton 25-13, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10

At Seattle

Washington def. South Carolina 25-23, 26-24, 25-8

At Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii def. San Diego 25-23, 25-21, 25-21

QUARTERFINALS

Matches Friday

At Waco, Texas

Purdue (24-7) vs. Baylor (27-1), 11 a.m.

Kentucky (25-6) vs. Washington (26-6), 1:30 p.m.

At Stanford, Calif.

Cincinnati (27-6) vs. Penn St. (26-5), 7 p.m.

Utah (24-9) vs. Stanford (26-4), 10 p.m.

At Madison, Wis.

Texas A&M (23-7) vs. Wisconsin (24-6), 1 p.m.

Hawaii (26-3) vs. Nebraska (27-4), 3:30 p.m.

At Austin, Texas

Louisville (21-9) vs. Texas (23-3), 3 p.m.

Florida (27-4) vs. Minnesota (25-5), 5:30 p.m.

