Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque def. Cornell 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 15-8

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central def. DMACC 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Northeast def. Southeastern 25-15, 25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11

Iowa Lakes def. Southwestern 25-22, 25-20, 25-14

NIACC def. Hawkeye 25-14, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25, 15-8

Kirkwood def. Ellsworth 25-12, 25-5, 25-14

