College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Luther 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
Central def. Simpson 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17,17-15
Coe def. Dubuque 25-23, 25-15, 7-25, 25-20
Neb. Wesleyan def. Buena Vista 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Central def. Hawkeye 25-15, 25-18, 25-15
Kirkwood def. DMAAC 3-1
Iowa Western def. Marshalltown 25-15, 25-21, 25-6
Northeast def. Ellsworth 3-0
Southeastern def. Iowa Lakes 25-15, 25-22, 25-16
NIACC def. Southwestern 25-10, 25-22, 25-13
