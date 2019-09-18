Volleyball clip art

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg def. Luther 25-19, 25-11, 25-18

Central def. Simpson 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17,17-15

Coe def. Dubuque 25-23, 25-15, 7-25, 25-20

Neb. Wesleyan def. Buena Vista 25-23, 16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Central def. Hawkeye 25-15, 25-18, 25-15

Kirkwood def. DMAAC 3-1

Iowa Western def. Marshalltown 25-15, 25-21, 25-6

Northeast def. Ellsworth 3-0

Southeastern def. Iowa Lakes 25-15, 25-22, 25-16

NIACC def. Southwestern 25-10, 25-22, 25-13

