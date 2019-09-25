Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Texas def. Iowa St. 25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell def. Monmouth 22-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Hawkeye def. Ellsworth 22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14

DMAAC def. Southwestern 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

Iowa Central def. Iowa Lakes 25-20, 25-11, 27-25

NIACC def. Southeastern 25-21, 25-14, 25-19

