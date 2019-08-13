College women
AVCA Top 25
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Pts.
1. Stanford (62);1,598
2. Nebraska (1);1,451
3. Minnesota;1,414
4. Texas;1,385
5. Wisconsin;1,329
6. Illinois;1,258
7. Kentucky;1,204
8. Penn St. (1);1,182
9. BYU;1,111
10. Florida;1,028
11. Oregon;934
12. Pittsburgh;827
13. Washington;797
14. USC;664
15. Michigan;645
16. Marquette;596
17. Purdue;571
18. Creighton;457
19. Tennessee;438
20. Baylor;407
21. San Diego;313
22. Washington St.;289
23. Cal Poly;213
24. Arizona;157
25. Louisville;120
Others receiving votes: Missouri 100, Utah 56, Colorado St. 51, Central Florida 45, Pepperdine 36, Florida St. 33, Hawaii 13, Northern Iowa 13, TCU 10, UCLA 7, Cincinnati 6, Rice 6, South Carolina 6, Texas St. 6, Loyola Marymount 4, Colorado 3, Kansas 2.
