College women

AVCA Top 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Pts.

1. Stanford (62);1,598

2. Nebraska (1);1,451

3. Minnesota;1,414

4. Texas;1,385

5. Wisconsin;1,329

6. Illinois;1,258

7. Kentucky;1,204

8. Penn St. (1);1,182

9. BYU;1,111

10. Florida;1,028

11. Oregon;934

12. Pittsburgh;827

13. Washington;797

14. USC;664

15. Michigan;645

16. Marquette;596

17. Purdue;571

18. Creighton;457

19. Tennessee;438

20. Baylor;407

21. San Diego;313

22. Washington St.;289

23. Cal Poly;213

24. Arizona;157

25. Louisville;120

Others receiving votes: Missouri 100, Utah 56, Colorado St. 51, Central Florida 45, Pepperdine 36, Florida St. 33, Hawaii 13, Northern Iowa 13, TCU 10, UCLA 7, Cincinnati 6, Rice 6, South Carolina 6, Texas St. 6, Loyola Marymount 4, Colorado 3, Kansas 2.

