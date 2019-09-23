Volleyball clip art

College women

AVCA Top 25

(First-place votes in parentheses)

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Stanford (28);6-2;1,540;2

2. Baylor (27);9-0;1,489;5

3. Nebraska (6);8-1;1,460;1

4. Pittsburgh (1);11-1;1,391;6

5. Penn St.;7-2;1,266;4

6. Texas;6-2;1,248;3

7. Minnesota;6-2;1,237;7

8. Washington;9-1;1,149;10

9. BYU (2);9-2;1,126;12'

10. Marquette;10-2;1,048;8

11. Hawaii;10-1;901;13

12. Florida;9-2;890;11

13. Wisconsin;4-4;770;9

14. Creighton;7-3;745;15

15. Purdue;8-1;635;21

16. Kentucky;7-4;536;16

17. Colorado St.;10-1;526;22

18. Utah;8-3;490;18

19. Missouri;8-2;453;17

20. Illinois;5-4;439;19

21. California;10-0;344;24

22. Rice;11-1;247;NR

23. Florida St.;6-3;179;23

24. Oregon;4-5;138;14

25. USC;6-4;126;20

Others receiving votes: Louisville 92, Colorado 85, Washington St. 74, San Diego 51, Michigan 37, Western Kentucky 19, Cincinnati 9, Indiana 9, Iowa St. 5, UC Santa Barbara 5, Tennessee 4, Stephen F. Austin 3.

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Christian def. Clarksville 25-23, 25-13, 25-17

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments