College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Neb. Wesleyan def. Central 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21

Prep girls

METRO

Tripoli def. Waterloo Christian 25-9, 25-15, 25-15

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty def. Clear Creek Amana 25-16, 25-17, 25-23

AREA

Central City def. East Buchanan 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Decorah def. Oelwein 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Grundy Center def. BCLUW 25-19, 25-8, 26-24

Hudson def. Wapsie Valley 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Janesville def. Don Bosco 25-17, 25-8, 25-13

Kee (Lansing) def. South Winneshiek 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13

MFL/MarMac def. gturkey Valley 26-24, 21-25, 25-10, 24-26, 15-8

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Charles City 25-20, 25-20, 25-15

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Sydney 26-4, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 13-7, 3. Janesville 15-8, 4. North Tama 17-3, 5. Wapsie Valley 12-9, 6. LeMars Gehlen 18-7, 7. Lisbon 27-6, 8. Holy Trinity 17-7, 9. New London 14-6, 10. Tripoli 10-8, 11. East Mills 16-5, 12. Coon Rapids-Bayard 18-3, 13. BCLUW 15-8, 14. Edgewood-Colesburg 15-8, 15. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18-6.

Class 2A -- 1. Western Christian 17-3, 2. Osage 22-1, 3. Dyersville Beckman 30-3, 4. Wilton 23-1, 5. Mediapolis 23-0, 6. Grundy Center 21-3, 7. Van Buren 21-3, 8. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22-6, 9. Hudson 21-6, 10. Underwood 18-4, 11. Boyden-Hull 15-6, 12. Central Lyon 17-4, 13. East Sac County 19-6, 14. West Branch 14-6, 15. Cascade 17-5.

Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 18-2, 2. West Liberty 16-2, 3. Tipton 23-3, 4. Union Community (La Porte City) 17-4, 5. Spirit Lake 26-4, 6. New Hampton 21-1, 7. Carroll Kuemper 23-2, 8. Dike-New Hartford 20-9, 9. Red Oak 16-5, 10. Mount Vernon 16-8, 11. Des Moines Christian 16-0, 12. Unity Christian 11-7, 13. Nevada 22-8, 14. Humboldt 2-3, 15. MOC-Floyd Valley 17-5.

Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-1, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-2, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 17-5, 4. North Scott 19-4, 5. West Delaware 28-3, 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-4, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 21-4, 8. Marion 16-6, 9. Knoxville 19-1, 10. Oskaloosa 12-7, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes 21-4, 12. Gilbert 23-8, 13. Glenwood 17-7, 14. Center Point-Urbana 15-13, 15. Burlington 17-2.

Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 26-1, 2. Iowa City Liberty 20-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 25-3, 4. Ankeny 27-5, 5. Pleasant Valley 16-3, 6. Waukee 23-8, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 19-9, 8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 24-3, 9. Ankeny Centennial 10-11, 10. Iowa City High 11-9, 11. Southeast Polk 12-5, 12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-11, 13. Bettendorf 13-9, 14. Dubuque Hempstead 13-7, 15. Waterloo West 15-7.

