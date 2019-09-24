College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Milwaukee def. Valparaiso 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras def. Coe 25-14, 25-15, 26-24
Luther def. Simpson 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23
Minn.-Morris def. Buena Vista 26-24, 2-26, 24-26, 25-17
Wartburg def. Dubuque 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Iowa City High 25-15, 25-18, 25-10
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Waterloo East 25-18, 25-27, 21-25, 25-13, 15-9
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Waterloo Christian 25-13, 25-11, 25-6
Jesup def. Waterloo Columbus 28-26, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20
Union Community (La Porte City) def. Waterloo Columbus 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Waterloo West def. Iowa City West 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-19, 26-24, 25-17
Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Dubuque Senior 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Iowa City Liberty def. Linn-Mar 25-9, 25-13, 25-17
Waterloo West def. Iowa City West 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Western Dubuque def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-17, 25-19, 25-9
AREA
AGWSR def. East Marshall 25-14, 25-10, 25-14
Alburnett def. Starmont 25-15, 25-22, 18-25, 25-12
BCLUW def. South Hardin 26-24, 25-19, 28-26
Central Elkader def. South Winneshiek 25-11, 25-15, 25-7
Clayton Ridge def. West Central 1-25. 25-22, 25-23, 25-19
Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-7
Dike-New Hartford def. Hudson 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Waterloo Christian 25-13, 25-11, 25-6
Grundy Center def. West Marshall 25-13, 25-18, 25-22
Hudson def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 2-21, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16
Jesup def. Waterloo Columbus 28-26, 17-25, 28-26, 25-20
New Hampton def. Decorah 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14
North Linn def. East Buchanan 26-24, 25-14, 26-24
North Tama def. GMG 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
Osage def. West Fork 25-8, 25-7, 25-12
St. Ansgar def. Rockford 25-21, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18
Tripoli def. Dunkerton 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Turkey Valley def. Postville 25-14, 25-15, 25-15
Union Community (La Porte City) def. Jesup 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-11
Union Community (La Porte City) def. Waterloo Columbus 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Waukon def. Oelwein 25-11, 25-17, 25-21
West Delaware def. Marion 25-15, 25-10, 25-20
