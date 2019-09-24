Volleyball clip art

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Milwaukee def. Valparaiso 25-15, 25-18, 25-21

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras def. Coe 25-14, 25-15, 26-24

Luther def. Simpson 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23

Minn.-Morris def. Buena Vista 26-24, 2-26, 24-26, 25-17

Wartburg def. Dubuque 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Waterloo East 25-18, 25-27, 21-25, 25-13, 15-9

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-19, 26-24, 25-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Dubuque Senior 25-22, 25-16, 25-21

Iowa City Liberty def. Linn-Mar 25-9, 25-13, 25-17

Western Dubuque def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-17, 25-19, 25-9

AREA

AGWSR def. East Marshall 25-14, 25-10, 25-14

Alburnett def. Starmont 25-15, 25-22, 18-25, 25-12

BCLUW def. South Hardin 26-24, 25-19, 28-26

Central Elkader def. South Winneshiek 25-11, 25-15, 25-7

Clayton Ridge def. West Central 1-25. 25-22, 25-23, 25-19

Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-7

Dike-New Hartford def. Hudson 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Grundy Center def. West Marshall 25-13, 25-18, 25-22

Hudson def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 2-21, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16

New Hampton def. Decorah 21-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14

North Linn def. East Buchanan 26-24, 25-14, 26-24

North Tama def. GMG 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

Osage def. West Fork 25-8, 25-7, 25-12

St. Ansgar def. Rockford 25-21, 25-10, 23-25, 25-18

Tripoli def. Dunkerton 25-23, 25-22, 25-18

Turkey Valley def. Postville 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Union Community (La Porte City) def. Jesup 25-16, 25-21, 18-25, 25-11

Waukon def. Oelwein 25-11, 25-17, 25-21

West Delaware def. Marion 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

