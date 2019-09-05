Volleyball clip art

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Stephen F. Austin def. Loyola 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20

Prep girls

METRO

Central City def. Waterloo Christian 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Solon def. Waterloo Columbus 19-21, 21-14, 15-10

Waterloo Columbus def. Marshalltown 21-17, 21-17

AREA

Crestwood def. South Winneshiek 25-12, 25-22, 25-18

Baxter def. Martensdale-St Marys 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19

BCLUW def. AGWSR 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Belmond-Klemme def. Eagle Grove 25-19, 25-5, 25-18

Collins-Maxwell def. Des Moines East 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Dunkerton def. Colo-NESCO 25-10, 25-17, 16-25, 25-13

Dyersville Beckman def. Maquoketa 25-18, 25-13, 25-14

Forest City def. North Union 25-10, 25-11, 25-20

Grundy Center def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 26-24, 25-18, 25-19

Hudson def. Alburnett 25-13, 25-18

Hudson def. North Linn 25-11, 25-10

Hudson def. Oelwein 25-15, 25-5

Marion def. Central DeWitt 25-19, 25-15, 25-10

Nashua-Plainfield def. Mason City Newman 25-23, 25-22, 25-14

North Butler def. Central Springs 25-23, 25-20, 25-15

North Linn def. Alburnett 2518, 1725, 25-14

North Linn def. Oelwein 25-17, 25-7

Osage def. St. Ansgar 25-11, 25-13, 25-6

Solon def. Marshalltown 11-21, 21-18, 17-15

Union Community def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-18, 25-14, 25-11

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Solon 21-13, 21-9

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Marshalltown

West Delaware def. Mount Vernon 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

West Fork def. Northwood-Kensett 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-12

