Volleyball clip art

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville def. Tennessee Tech 26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10

Indiana St. def. IUPUI 25-12, 25-11, 31-29

Southern Illinois def. Tenn.-Martin 25-22, 25-19, 12-25, 21-25, 15-10

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Waterloo West 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Waterloo Christian def. Riceville 25-23, 25-15, 25-13

Janesville def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-14, 25-18

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-11, 25-11, 25-9

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Waterloo West 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Western Dubuque 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

Dubuque Hempstead def. Iowa City West 25-6, 25-22, 25-17

Dubuque Wahlert def. Iowa City Liberty 25-21, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23

Iowa City High def. Dubuque Senior 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15

AREA

Charles City def. Decorah 18-25-30-28, 25-22, 25-13

Dike-New Hartford def. Jesup 25-15, 25-19, 25-13

Grundy Center def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-18, 25-21, 25-18

Hudson def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-19, 25-16, 25-18

Iowa Falls-Alden def. AGWSR 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17

Janesville def. Riceville 25-13, 25-6, 25-9

North Tama def. Meskwaki 25-11, 25-7, 25-10

St. Ansgar def. West Fork 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

South Hardin def. West Marshall 29-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11

Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-10, 25-11, 25-7

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Oelwein 25-14, 25-7, 25-10

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments