College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Evansville def. Tennessee Tech 26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10
Indiana St. def. IUPUI 25-12, 25-11, 31-29
Southern Illinois def. Tenn.-Martin 25-22, 25-19, 12-25, 21-25, 15-10
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-11, 25-11, 25-9
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Waterloo West 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
Waterloo Christian def. Riceville 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
Janesville def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-14, 25-18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Western Dubuque 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Dubuque Hempstead def. Iowa City West 25-6, 25-22, 25-17
Dubuque Wahlert def. Iowa City Liberty 25-21, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23
Iowa City High def. Dubuque Senior 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15
AREA
Charles City def. Decorah 18-25-30-28, 25-22, 25-13
Dike-New Hartford def. Jesup 25-15, 25-19, 25-13
Grundy Center def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-18, 25-21, 25-18
Hudson def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-19, 25-16, 25-18
Iowa Falls-Alden def. AGWSR 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17
Janesville def. Riceville 25-13, 25-6, 25-9
North Tama def. Meskwaki 25-11, 25-7, 25-10
St. Ansgar def. West Fork 25-21, 25-13, 25-16
South Hardin def. West Marshall 29-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11
Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-10, 25-11, 25-7
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Oelwein 25-14, 25-7, 25-10
