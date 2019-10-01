College women
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista def. Simpson 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 15-11
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-15, 25-7, 25-15
Iowa City High def. Waterloo East 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17
Iowa City Liberty def. Waterloo West 25-27, 25-12, 25-10, 25-18
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-11, 25-9, 15-18
Dubuque Wahlert def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
AREA
Dike-New Hartford def. Wapsie Valley 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura def. Hampton-Dumont-Dows 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20
Independence def. South Tama 25-15, 25-16, 25-14
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Webster City 25-22, 20-25, 25-11, 25-19
Janesville def. Dunkerton 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
MFL MarMac def. North Fayette Valley 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Osage def. Rockford 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
St. Ansgar def. Northwood-Kensett 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23
Starmont def. Central City 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12
Union Community def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-22, 25-14, 25-14
West Central def. Central Elkader 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11
