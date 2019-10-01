Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista def. Simpson 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 15-11

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-15, 25-7, 25-15

Iowa City High def. Waterloo East 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17

Iowa City Liberty def. Waterloo West 25-27, 25-12, 25-10, 25-18

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-11, 25-9, 15-18

Dubuque Wahlert def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-20, 25-23, 25-13

AREA

Dike-New Hartford def. Wapsie Valley 25-18, 25-14, 25-12

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura def. Hampton-Dumont-Dows 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20

Independence def. South Tama 25-15, 25-16, 25-14

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Webster City 25-22, 20-25, 25-11, 25-19

Janesville def. Dunkerton 25-13, 25-21, 25-20

MFL MarMac def. North Fayette Valley 25-21, 25-17, 25-22

Osage def. Rockford 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

St. Ansgar def. Northwood-Kensett 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23

Starmont def. Central City 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12

Union Community def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-22, 25-14, 25-14

West Central def. Central Elkader 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11

