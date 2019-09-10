College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. def. Northern Iowa 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake def. Western Illinois 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14
Evansville def. at Tennessee St. 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Southern Illinois def. Southeast Missouri St. 20-25, 25-22. 13-25, 25-16, 17-15
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista def. Martin Luther 25-15, 25-22, 26-24
Loras def. Augustana (Ill.) 25-12, 25-22, 25-9
Wartburg def. Wis.-LaCrosse 25-17, 25-19, 26-28, 25-18
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Western Dubuque 25-9, 25-6, 25-14
Dubuque Senior def. Waterloo East 25-20, 25-23, 25-19
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Iowa City West 25-12, 25-20, 20-25, 25-11
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-17, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13
AREA
AGWSR def. South Hardin 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24. 1512
BCLUW def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 21-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-13
Decorah def. Waukon 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Dike-New Hartford def. Denver 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Dunkerton def. Meskwaki 25-9, 25-8, 25-15
Grundy Center def. East Marshall 25-10, 25-18, 25-16
Independence def. Williamsburg 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Nashua-Plainfield def. 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 17-25, 23-21
New Hampton def. Charles City 25-10, 25-14, 25-20
North Butler def. St. Ansgar 25-16, 25-23, 25-22
North Fayette Valley def. South Winneshiek 25-9, 25-23, 25-22
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Jesup 25-13, 25-10, 26-24
Turkey Valley def. Riceville 25-8, 25-6, 25-7
Union Community def. Hudson 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Wapsie Valley def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-23, 28-26, 25-13
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Crestwood 25-17, 25-7, 25-10
