College women
BIG 12
Missouri St. def. Kansas St. 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 16-14
MISSOURI VALLEY
AMERICAN RIVERS
Augsburg (Minn.) def. Luther 25-21, 25-13, 25-14
Grinnell def. Simpson 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23
Prep girls
METRO
Collins-Maxwell def. Waterloo Christian 23-25, 25-17, 15-10
AREA
AGWSR def. Colo-NESCO 25-6, 25-19, 25-20
Algona Garrigan def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-20, 25-13, 25-12
Charles City def. Clear Lake 25-22, 21-25, 15-9
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Hampton-Dumong 25-10, 25-11, 25-16
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Baxter 25-22, 25-15, 25-19
Dyersville Beckman def. Oelwein 25-10, 25-14
East Buchanan def. Bellevue Marquette 25-19, 25-22, 27-25
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Midland 25-12, 25-13, 14-25, 25-20
Iowa Falls-Alden def. St. Edmond 25-17, 25-15, 25-15
Janesville def. North Tama 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
Mason City def. Charles City 25-20, 25-22
North Fayette Valley def. Kee High 25-16, 25-9, 25-17
Osage def. North Butler 25-6, 25-11, 25-13
St. Ansgar def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-15, 25-15, 25-21
Solon def. Oelwein 25-9, 25-12
Turkey Valley def. South Winneshiek 25-19, 25-15, 25-15
Vinton-Shellsburg def. Oelwein 25-22, 25-6
West Central def. Postville 25-16, 25-9
