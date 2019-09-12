Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Missouri St. def. Kansas St. 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 16-14

MISSOURI VALLEY

AMERICAN RIVERS

Augsburg (Minn.) def. Luther 25-21, 25-13, 25-14

Grinnell def. Simpson 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23

Prep girls

METRO

Collins-Maxwell def. Waterloo Christian 23-25, 25-17, 15-10

AREA

AGWSR def. Colo-NESCO 25-6, 25-19, 25-20

Algona Garrigan def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-20, 25-13, 25-12

Charles City def. Clear Lake 25-22, 21-25, 15-9

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Hampton-Dumong 25-10, 25-11, 25-16

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Baxter 25-22, 25-15, 25-19

Dyersville Beckman def. Oelwein 25-10, 25-14

East Buchanan def. Bellevue Marquette 25-19, 25-22, 27-25

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Midland 25-12, 25-13, 14-25, 25-20

Iowa Falls-Alden def. St. Edmond 25-17, 25-15, 25-15

Janesville def. North Tama 25-12, 25-21, 25-21

Mason City def. Charles City 25-20, 25-22

North Fayette Valley def. Kee High 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

Osage def. North Butler 25-6, 25-11, 25-13

St. Ansgar def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-15, 25-15, 25-21

Solon def. Oelwein 25-9, 25-12

Turkey Valley def. South Winneshiek 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Vinton-Shellsburg def. Oelwein 25-22, 25-6

West Central def. Postville 25-16, 25-9

