College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. def. Lipscomb 25-21, 25-13, 25-18
Prep girls
METRO
Dunkerton def. Waterloo Christian 25-11, 25-22, 25-21
AREA
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) def. Clarksville 25-5, 25-12, 25-10
Humboldt def. Iowa Falls-Alden 26-24, 25-16, 25-22
Independence def. Decorah 25-23, 27-29, 20-25, 25-15, 15-1
North Fayette Valley def. Postville 25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23
Webster City def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-22, 25-12, 22-25, 25-13
West Central def. Turkey Valley 25-16, 25-16, 26-24
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Sidney 13-1, 2. Janesville 9-3, 3. North Tama 13-1, 4. LeMars Gehlen 8-4, 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-5, 6. Wapsie Valley 6-3, 7. Lisbon 14-4, 8. New London 9-2, 9. Holy Trinity 6-3, 10. Lamoni 6-0, 11. East Mills 5-2, 12. Tripoli 5-4, 13. Winfield-Mount Union 11-3, 14. Riverside 15-4, 15. Southwest Valley 9-3.
Class 2A -- 1. Western Christian 11-3, 2. Osage 10-1, 3. Dyersville Beckman 23-3, 4. Van Buren 11-2, 5. Wilton 15-0, 6. Grundy Center 16-1, 7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 11-3, 8. Mediapolis 8-0, 9. Hudson 17-3, 10. Underwood 10-4, 11. Boyden-Hull 10-4, 12. Central Lyon 11-3, 13. East Sac County 15-6, 14. Ridge View 9-5, 15. ACGC 12-1.
Class 3A -- 1. Tipton 17-2, 2. Union (La Porte City) 9-3, 3. Davenport Assumption 12-2, 4. Dike-New Hartford 12-5, 5. West Liberty 9-2, 6. Mount Vernon 10-6, 7. Spirit Lake 20-2, 8. New Hampton 17-1, 9. Carroll Kuemper 14-2, 10. Red Oak 9-4, 11. Unity Christian 6-3, 12. Humboldt 13-2, 13. Des Moines Christian 9-0, 14. Sioux Center 13-4, 15. Nevada 11-5.
Class 4A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 14-1, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-0, 3. North Scott 15-2, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 11-4, 5. West Delaware 18-2, 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7-3, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3, 8. Knoxville 10-0, 9. Marion 10-5, 10. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2, 11. Clear Creek-Amana 8-6, 12. Gilbert 19-6, 13. Norwalk 10-5, 14. Glenwood 11-6, 15. Oskaloosa 9-7.
Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 13-1, 2. Iowa City Liberty 13-1, 3. Ankeny 17-3, 4. West Des Moines Valley 17-3, 5, Waukee 17-5, 6. West Des Moines Dowling 14-7, 7. Pleasant Valley 11-1, 8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 11-2, 9. Bettendorf 9-5, 10. Ankeny Centennial 9-8, 11. Dubuque Hempstead 8-4, 12. Southeast Polk 10-5, 13. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-5, 14. Waterloo West 8-2, 15. Sioux City East 9-4.
