Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 25-20, 32-30

MISSOURI VALLEY

JUNIOR COLLEGE

Hawkeye def. Ellsworth 25-21, 25-18, 27-25

Marshalltown def. William Penn JV 25-22, 25-15, 25-16

NIACC def. Southwestern 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

DMACC def. Kirkwood 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21

Iowa Central def. Iowa Lakes 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Northeast def. Southeastern 3-0

