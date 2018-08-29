College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. def. Northern Iowa 25-20, 25-20, 32-30
MISSOURI VALLEY
JUNIOR COLLEGE
Hawkeye def. Ellsworth 25-21, 25-18, 27-25
Marshalltown def. William Penn JV 25-22, 25-15, 25-16
NIACC def. Southwestern 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
DMACC def. Kirkwood 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21
Iowa Central def. Iowa Lakes 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Northeast def. Southeastern 3-0
