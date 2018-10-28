Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

BIG TEN

Maryland def. Iowa 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Kirkwood def. Iowa Central 30-32, 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8

Northeast def. NIACC 25-12, 25-16, 25-11

