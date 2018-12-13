Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

NCAA Tournament

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Semifinals

Stanford def. BYU 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Nebraska def Illinois, 22-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11

MATCH SATURDAY

Championship

Nebraska (29-6) vs. Stanford (33-1), 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments