College women

NCAA Tournament

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Quarterfinals

Stanford def. Penn St. 18-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

MATCHES THURSDAY

Semifinals

Stanford (32-1) vs. BYU (31-1), 6 p.m.

Illinois (32-3) vs. Nebraska (28-6), 8 p.m.

MATCH SATURDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

National Invitational

Championship

MATCH TUESDAY

Tulane (29-8) at Iowa St. (20-13), 6:30 p.m.

