Volleyball clip art

College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe def. Augustana (Ill.) 18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 15-8

IOWA COLLEGE

William Penn def. Grinnell 27-25, 25-21, 25-23

Cornell def. Monmouth (Ill.) 25-19, 25-12, 25-13

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye CC def. Kirkwood CC 25-22, 20-25, 13-25, 25-18, 15-8

Iowa Western def. Central Community 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

DMACC def. Iowa Lakes 3-0

NIACC def. Ellsworth 25-6, 25-22, 25-15

Iowa Central def. Northeast 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18

Southwestern def. Southeastern 22-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-20

Indian Hills def. Marshalltown 3-0

