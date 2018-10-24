Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG 12

Texas def. Iowa St. 25-19, 25-19, 25-14

BIG TEN

Northwestern def. Iowa 25-15, 30-32, 25-18, 17-25, 15-8

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque def. Loras 24-26, 27-25, 25-20, 27-25

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye def. Southeastern 3-2

Southwestern def. Ellsworth 3-0

North Iowa def. Iowa Lakes 3-0

Iowa Central def. DMACC 25-23, 26-24, 25-15

