College women

BIG 12

Iowa State def. TCU 25-23, 25-23, 25-12

BIG TEN

Ohio State def. Iowa 25-22, 25-23, 26-24

AMERICAN RIVERS

Bethany Lutheran def. Buena Vista 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13

Central def. Luther 22-25, 30-32, 25-22, 25-20 15-11

Wartburg def. Coe 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19

Wis.-Platteville def. Dubuque 12-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13

 IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

DMACC def. Hawkeye 25-16, 25-19, 25-21

Iowa Central def. Southeastern 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14

Kirkwood def. Iowa Lakes 256-23, 25-9, 25-22

NIACC def. Ellsworth 3-0

Northeast def. Southwestern 3-0

