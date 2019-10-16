College women
BIG 12
Iowa State def. TCU 25-23, 25-23, 25-12
BIG TEN
Ohio State def. Iowa 25-22, 25-23, 26-24
AMERICAN RIVERS
Bethany Lutheran def. Buena Vista 26-24, 21-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13
Central def. Luther 22-25, 30-32, 25-22, 25-20 15-11
Wartburg def. Coe 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19
Wis.-Platteville def. Dubuque 12-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
DMACC def. Hawkeye 25-16, 25-19, 25-21
Iowa Central def. Southeastern 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14
Kirkwood def. Iowa Lakes 256-23, 25-9, 25-22
NIACC def. Ellsworth 3-0
Northeast def. Southwestern 3-0
