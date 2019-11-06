agate Volleyball: College scores Nov 6, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College womenBIG 12 Iowa St. def. West Virginia 25-22, 25-23, 25-15 BIG TEN Illinois def. Iowa 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our News Alerts email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Nov. 1, 2019 VGM seeing record employee baby boom U.S. Highway 63 overpass finally opens Waterloo native to help Waterloo teachers with his artwork Did a Waterloo man's dogs attack a would-be burglar? View All Promotions promotion See today's obituary notices from the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area promotion Breast Cancer Awareness Month Print Ads Furniture FOSTERS MATTRESS - DIRECT - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 FOSTER MATTRESS - DIRECT 3840 UNIVERSITY AVE., WATERLOO, IA 50701 319-833-7000 Bar OMEGA RED - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Omega Red 110 MAIN ST, CEDAR FALLS, IA 50613 319-277-8780 Frame Don Gardner Construction - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Don Gardner Construction 315 La Porte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-0272 Website Service Mallard Point c/o Intersect Media Solutions - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Mallard Point in Care of Intersect Media Solutions 1025 GREENWOOD BLVD. SUITE 191, Lake Mary, FL 32746 321-283-5280 Education UNI ATHLETICS - TRADE AGREEMENT - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Office Benjamin F Edwards - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Benjamin F Edwards 116 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-233-3297 Website Car BILL COLWELLS FORD-ISUZU - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Bill Colwell Ford 238 Waterloo Rd, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-4153 Website Education HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Hawkeye Community College 1501 E. Orange Rd. , Waterloo, IA 50704 319-296-2320 Website Car DAN DEERY TOYOTA - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019 Dan Deery Toyota 7404 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-4500 Website Finance Dupaco Community Credit Union - Print - Ad from 2019-11-03 Nov 3, 2019
